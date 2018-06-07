Chief justice: Public will be able to access court documents online for a fee

Miles Greenacre | Maine Judicial Branch Miles Greenacre | Maine Judicial Branch

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 7, 2018 11:10 am

The judiciary on Thursday announced that the public would be able to access some court documents online once the $15 million electronic case filing system is implemented over the next two years but that it would not be free.

Chief Justice Leigh I. Saufley said that the system would be similar to the federal judiciary’s Public Access to Court Electronic Records or PACER. Subscribers to that system pay both an annual fee and a fee for each page viewed online.

The court has not yet determined what the cost for that system will be, who will be able to subscribe or what kinds of cases will be available on the internet.

Saufley made the unexpected announcement as a hearing on proposed rules submitted by a task force on transparency and privacy got underway at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. The task force recommended the public not have online access to court documents.

The chief justice’s announcement caught speakers who’d lined up to oppose the proposed rules off guard.

Representatives of the state’s major daily newspapers — the Bangor Daily News, the Portland Press Herald and the Lewiston Sun Journal — all told the justices that they welcomed Saufley’s decision that some court documents would be public.

The chief justice’s statement Thursday echoed what she told Legislature in 2014 when she sought approval to issue the $15 million in bonds to fund the digital case filing system.

Under state law, divorce cases involving children and juvenile criminal cases that do not involve felonies are sealed from the public. Saufley said those categories could be expanded under the new rules or by the Legislature.

“I know that I don’t have to tell you, the Maine Legislature, that the public deserves electronic access to its government,” Saufley said. “I can go online from anywhere and find the pending bills, the sponsors and committee assignments, the status of those bills, both in the committee and on the floor, the language of proposed amendments, committee hearing dates, and all written testimony.

“We seek nothing less for Maine people’s access to justice,” she continued. “Case information, schedules and public documents should be easily accessible. And the system must be carefully designed to assure that certain private information, such as Social Security numbers or victims’ addresses, are well protected.”

Saufley said Thursday that early this fall the revised rules would be available on the court’s website and public comment on them would be sought.

