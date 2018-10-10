October 10, 2018
Judge clears Maine man of attempted murder charge from police shootout

AUGUSTA, Maine — A judge has acquitted a Brunswick man of an attempted murder charge stemming from a police shootout in which the man’s father was killed.

Prosecutors contended 41-year-old Scott Bubar fired a shotgun at a sheriff’s deputy but Bubar blamed his father. A pistol and shotgun were found near the body of 65-year-old Roger Bubar after the shootout with police May 12, 2017, in Belgrade.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Justice Michaela Murphy announced her verdict Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Bubar shot at police officers who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and then placed the weapon under his father’s body.

The defense said there was no evidence tying the son to any of the weapons. Scott Bubar was shot in the abdomen but recovered.

