Watch the official trailer for the ‘Pet Sematary’ remake

Kerry Hayes | Paramount Pictures Kerry Hayes | Paramount Pictures

• October 10, 2018 1:01 pm

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday released the official trailer for the remake of the Stephen King classic “Pet Sematary,” due in theaters in April 2019.

The film, starring John Lithgow, Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, is a retelling of King’s beloved 1983 novel about a nice young family that moves to a small Maine town. When their cat is hit by a truck, they bury it in the pet cemetery near their new home — only to find out it is a place where the dead don’t always stay dead.

The original movie, which came out in 1989, was famously shot in and around Bangor, per King’s stipulations upon selling the rights to the book, with locations including Mount Hope Cemetery and the University of Maine campus. King notably came up with the idea for the book in the first place while living in a house in Orrington, while he was teaching at UMaine in the late 1970s.

Sadly, though the film is still set in the fictional Maine town of Ludlow, none of the film was shot in Maine. It was all shot over this past summer, in and around Montreal and other, more rural parts of Quebec. This is the second time eastern Canada has filled in for Maine in a King movie in recent years; both the “IT” remake and its upcoming sequel were filmed in Port Hope, Ontario.

It remains to be seen whether the Ramones song, “Pet Sematary,” will be featured in the new film, as it was in the original — again, per King’s stipulation, as the iconic New York punk rockers are one of his favorite bands.

“Pet Sematary” hits theaters on April 5, 2019.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.