Inmate, 34, found dead in cell at Augusta jail

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

• October 9, 2018 3:25 pm

A 34-year-old inmate died overnight at Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, according to a media release issued by the sheriff’s department.

The man was discovered unresponsive in his cell during a routine inmate check at about 3:45 a.m., Lt. J. Chris Read said in the release. Corrections officers began CPR, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

The body was taken to the Maine State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, Read said.

Detectives with the Maine State Police will conduct an independent investigation along with Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, which will complete an internal investigation.

More information will be released when the investigation has been completed, Read said.

