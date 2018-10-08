UMaine men’s hockey team handles weary, penalty-plagued UPEI in exhibition game

UMaine Athletics | BDN UMaine Athletics | BDN

• October 8, 2018 8:47 pm

Updated: October 8, 2018 8:48 pm

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team got a useful tuneup in a 6-1 exhibition victory over the University of Prince Edward Island at Alfond Arena on Monday night.

With a handful of regulars sitting the game out, freshman right wings Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Adam Dawe turned in impressive performances and appear to be ready to contribute immediately.

The power play was productive with junior Mitch Fossier, the team’s leading scorer last season, scoring the game’s first two goals with the man advantage.

Eduards Tralmaks, who had a strong freshman season with 25 points in 37 games, added a first-period goal before Schmidt-Svejstrup and Dawe potted second-period goals.

Schmidt-Svejstrup, who played for Denmark in the World Junior Tournament last season, added a 5-on-3 goal in the third period.

The Black Bears played with a lot of energy and also matched UPEI’s physicality.

UMaine went 3-for-4 on the power play in the first two periods while building a 5-0 lead. The Black Bears moved the puck swiftly on the power play and did a nice job getting the puck to the open man.

Luke Kirwan scored a third-period goal for UPEI.

Jeremy Swayman, a Hockey East All-Rookie team pick last season, stopped all four shots he faced in an uneventful first period for him. He was rarely test as the Black Bears spent much of the period on the power play.

UMaine had a 17-4 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period.

UMaine outshot the leg-weary Panthers, who were playing their third game in as many nights.

The Panthers had the edge in play in the second period but 6-foot-8 junior goaltender Stephen Mundinger was sharp, stopping all 15 shots he faced.

He made a couple of gems on Panther wraparound attempts, reaching across with his right arm to reject one and getting his pad across to kick out another.

UPEI enjoyed a 15-8 edge in shots on goal in the second period.

Two precise diagonal passes produced the Fossier goals.

Schmidt-Svejstrup set up Fossier’s first goal as he had a wide-open net and slid the freshman’s pass home.

Brady Keeper was the distributor on the next goal as UMaine was enjoying a two-man advantage.

Fossier’s one-timer sailed over the shoulder of Matthew Mancina into the upper, short-side corner.

Tralmaks converted a Tim Doherty pass on a quick 3-on-1 rush as he sliced left to right across the low slot and tucked the puck inside the far post before Mancina could extend his left pad.

Schmidt-Svejstrup made it 4-0 early in the third period off a Fossier pass, sailing a 20-foot wrist shot into the far corner. Schmidt-Svejstrup had rocketed a shot off the crossbar before Fossier chased down the rebound and slipped it across to Schmidt-Svejstrup.

Dawe made it 5-0 when Tralmaks’ shot deflected off a skate over to him and he directed the puck into the half-empty net.

UMaine opens the season Friday night when it hosts St. Lawrence for a two-game weekend series.