Maine man allegedly shot by turkey hunter, refuses medical treatment

Doug Smith | MCT Doug Smith | MCT

• October 8, 2018 12:32 pm

The Maine Warden Service said a Scarborough man, who was turkey hunting in Wayne Monday morning, accidentally shot a man walking his dogs.

Wardens said William Penley was sitting in an outcropping of trees along Richmond Mills Road and watching a flock of wild turkeys.

Penley shot his 12-gauge shotgun at a single wild turkey, but he accidentally hit Richard Hannibal, of Fayette, according to wardens.

Wardens say a single pellet from the round struck Hannibal in the chest as he stood on the road.

Medical personnel arrived but Hannibal refused treatment, according to wardens.

This incident is under investigated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.