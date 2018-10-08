Explosion at Irving Oil refinery shakes New Brunswick city

Courtesy of Jill Lanteigne Courtesy of Jill Lanteigne

October 8, 2018 12:09 pm

Updated: October 8, 2018 2:47 pm

An explosion shook the city of Saint John, New Brunswick, after a “major incident” at an Irving Oil refinery.

City officials said that the fire at the refinery was under control Monday afternoon and first responders remained at the scene

Irving said early Monday afternoon that all employees and contractors at the refinery were accounted for. Five people with injuries from the explosion were treated at Saint John Regional Hospital, and all have been released, Horizon Health Network said in a statement.

Saint John police responded Monday morning, and they advised residents to avoid the area.

Irving said Monday morning that a “ major incident” had occurred at its Saint John refinery.

We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available. — Irving Oil (@irvingoil) October 8, 2018

Residents across Saint John reported feeling the explosion, with some calling it “bed shaking,” according to CBC.

Litsa Daeres, 34, who lives nearby, told the Associated Press that she had just started preparing for a Canadian Thanksgiving dinner when she heard a “loud bang.” She told the AP that her whole house shook, and she thought her furnace exploded.

The fire is being attacked from all sides. An ambulance with sirens just left the main refinery entrance on Loch Lomond Rd. Traffic blocked in all directions. pic.twitter.com/MUsm4cJjKo — Julia Wright (@thewrightpage) October 8, 2018

Photos shared on social media showed plumes of black smoke ascending into the sky over the refinery.

My friend Jill just posted these photos of the St John's refinery in New Brunswick I hope everyone is ok Explosion shook her house pic.twitter.com/EFGyZsLDpn — Brendan Maguire (@bmaguirens) October 8, 2018

Some roads near the refinery remained closed Monday afternoon, but no evacuations were ordered for residents living nearby.

It was not immediately clear what facilities at the plant were affected.

The plant has the capacity to refine 320,000 barrels per day of gasoline, diesel heating oil, jet fuel and other petroleum products, according to CNBC. Irving Oil exports more than half of that to the United States, and the refinery is a critical source of fuel for the Northeast energy market, CNBC reported.

Crude oil and gasoline futures moved higher after reports of the explosion, according to CNBC.

