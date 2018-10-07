Junior defenseman leaves UMaine men’s hockey program to address ‘a personal matter’

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• October 7, 2018 6:39 pm

Updated: October 7, 2018 6:40 pm

Junior Patrick Holway, the second-leading scorer among the University of Maine’s defensemen last year with 19 points on six goals and 13 assists, has decided to leave the men’s hockey program.

“I need to get back closer to home. It’s a personal matter and that’s all I can say about it,” said Holway. “We’ll see how things work out. It wasn’t an easy decision.”

Holway, a native of Cohasset, Mass., played in all situations and was a key contributor on the point on the power play.

The possessor of an NHL-caliber shot, Holway had a two goals and three assists on the power play. He also notched five game-winning assists last season.

He was the Hockey East Player of the Month for December.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Holway, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Detroit Red Wings (170th overall) in 2015, said he wasn’t sure what is on the horizon for him.

“I’m not sure yet. I haven’t thought about it. I’m going to keep all of my options open for now,” said Holway. “I’m just going to focus on taking things one step at a time.”

He enjoyed his time at UMaine, saying “it was a great two years.”

He particularly liked game night at Alfond Arena.

“I’m definitely going to miss the fans. The atmosphere was always great. They were always very supportive,” said Holway, who had four goals and nine assists as a freshman and concluded his two-year career with 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games.

“We want to thank Pat for his contributions to our program. We wish him great success in the future,” UMaine head coach Red Gendron said in a press release.

Contacted later Sunday by phone, Gendron said he didn’t have anything further to say about Holway.

The Black Bears still have eight defensemen on their roster including four who played in at least 33 games a year ago. That group includes senior co-captain Rob Michel (33 games), senior alternate captain Keith Muehlbauer (38) and sophomores Brady Keeper (37) and Alexis Binner (36).

Sophomore Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi appeared in 26 games and senior Sam Becker dressed for six games but has played in 66 career games. Sophomore Cam Spicer was on the team but didn’t appear in any games and Simon Butala is a freshman who played for the Central Illinois Flying Aces in the United States Hockey League last season.

UMaine plays the University of Prince Edward Island in a 6 p.m. exhibition game on Monday in Orono.

