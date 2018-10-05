Man in custody after waving replica of assault rifle in Brewer

Courtesy of the Brewer Police Department Courtesy of the Brewer Police Department

• October 5, 2018 9:24 am

Updated: October 5, 2018 9:56 am

Police put an end to a two-hour standoff with a suspected gun-wielding man in the parking lot of a Brewer motel Thursday night by using a non-lethal impact ammunition to disarm the man and place him in custody, police said Friday morning. Authorities learned upon his arrest that the rifle-like gun the man was waving at himself was a replica of an AK-47, not a real firearm.

Multiple police agencies descended on the parking lot of the Village Green Motel around 7 p.m. Thursday night to form a perimeter around a man — identified as Gary Green, 63, of Brewer — reportedly standing in the motel parking lot with what appeared to be a rifle, according to Brewer’s Chief Deputy Chris Martin and witnesses.

Police shut down Wilson and State streets for more than two hours, as a crisis negotiator with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office worked to communicate with Green to defuse the situation, Martin said. Green reportedly told police that his rifle was a real firearm, and he refused commands to drop it, the chief deputy said.

Around 8:45 p.m., the deadlock came to an abrupt end. Rolling into the motel parking lot an armored vehicle, the Bangor Police Special Response Team emerged from the truck and approached Green, deploying less-lethal impact munition as officers tackled him into the ground and placed him under arrest, Martin said. The less-lethal munition — a category of tactical impact weapons that has lesser chance of fatally injuring someone — caused a loud popping noise and Green to drop the rifle, according to Martin and witnesses.

After he was placed under arrest, Green underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a local hospital before he was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, the chief deputy said. That was also when police discovered that Green’s rifle was actually a replica of an AK-47 Kalashnikov, a Russian assault rifle, he said.

Green has been charged with criminal threatening for his conduct in the Village Green motel parking lot, and with terrorizing for the threats he made to kill police officers when he becomes free, Martin said. He is expected to appear in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on Friday afternoon, according to the district attorney’s office.

“All of the officers involved demonstrated a high level of discipline, professionalism, and resiliency throughout this entire event,” Martin said. “This was a very difficult and challenging situation that ultimately was resolved with no loss of life and with Green being taken to jail.”

Local businesses were evacuated and placed on lockdown during the standoff, police said. Brewer, Bangor, and Holden Police Departments, as well as the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and had cleared the area by 9 p.m.

