Heavy police presence shuts down main roads in Brewer

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 4, 2018 7:51 pm

Updated: October 4, 2018 8:20 pm

State and Wilson streets in Brewer are closed while multiple police agencies respond to an active incident in that vicinity, authorities said.

The closure on State Street begins around Eastern Avenue for motorists heading to Brewer from Bangor. On Wilson Street, the road closure begins at the Brewer Parks and Recreation building at 318 Wilson St.

Brewer, Bangor and Holden police departments, as well as the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police are all on the scene near the Village Green Motel, according to dispatch and a local media report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.