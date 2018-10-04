Husson hosts Friday night football clash

Monty J. Rand | BDN Monty J. Rand | BDN

• October 4, 2018 4:20 pm

HUSSON vs. DEAN

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Winkin Complex, Bangor

Records: Husson 2-2 (1-0 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference); Dean 2-3 (1-0)

Series, last meeting: Husson leads 2-0, Husson 44-12 on 9/9/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (75 of 123 passing, 909 yards, 9 touchdowns, 6 interceptions); Dean: Terrell Watts (74 of 132, 1,117 yds., 12 TD, 4 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (74 attempts, 452 yds., 3 TD), Miece Loureiro (41-202-2); Dean: DeAndre Grange (97-372-4), Ki’sean Bullard (13-148-2)

Top receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (25 receptions, 319 yds. 3 TD), Ty Bassett (14-177-1), Keyshaun Robinson (13-168-3), Tyler Halls (11-108-2); Dean: Errol Breaux (19-358-6), Quintus Reid (18-265-2), Julian Burns (17-278-3)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (35 tackles, 2 sacks), Jake Dobos (24 tackles, 1 INT), Antonio Rocha (21 tackles); Dean: Nicholas Grimaldi (39 tackles), Malik Brown (31 tackles, 3 INT), London Chambers (30 tackles, 2 INT)

Game notes: This relatively rare Friday night clash matches two of the three 1-0 teams left in ECFC play, along with Gallaudet. Husson spotted Dean a 6-0 lead last year before erupting for 42 unanswered points. Both teams have solid passing games, Husson behind the veteran Brandon and Dean with Wells, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 268 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ 44-26 win over Alfred State. Dean has allowed 204.4 rushing yards per game, something on which a Husson offense averaging 177.5 yards per contest on the ground may try to capitalize.

MAINE MARITIME vs. MASS. INSTITUTE of TECHNOLOGY

Time, site: noon Saturday, Ritchie Stadium, Castine

Records: Maine Maritime 0-4 (0-2 NEWMAC); MIT 5-0 (2-0)

Series, last meeting: MIT leads 6-0, MIT 51-6 on 10/7/17

Quarterbacks, MMA: Bailey Sawyer (46 of 107 passing, 676 yds., 5 TD, 4 INT); MIT: Ugdam Goyal (93-144, 1,127 yds., 11 TD, 5 INT)

Top rushers, MMA: Cooper Chiasson (49 carries, 117 yds.); MIT: Miguel Wagner (127-388, 3 TD), Goyal (43-170)

Top receivers, MMA: Dominic Casale (22 catches, 345 yds., 4 TD), Joel Bennett (9-104) Cole McDaniel (6-155-1); MIT: Eddy Garcia-Montes (34-309-2), Keithen Shepard (24-380-3), Jack Montinaro (14-195-3)

Defensive leaders, MMA: Derek Breunig (38 tackles), Maxwell Horton (29 tackles), John Bennett (25 tackles), Terrell Thomas (25 tackles); MIT: A.J. Iversen (29 tackles, 3 sacks), Mitch Maisel (28 tackles)

Game notes: Maine Maritime faces one of three teams still unbeaten in New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference play. MIT has won four of its five games by 10 points or fewer. MMA, coming off a 30-7 homecoming loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, has struggled to run the football (23.8 ypg). MIT’s defense is stingy against the run, yielding 64.0 ypg.

