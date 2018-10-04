Dem Sen. Heitkamp of North Dakota says she will vote against Kavanaugh

Andrew Harnik | AP Andrew Harnik | AP

The Associated Press • October 4, 2018 2:33 pm

Updated: October 4, 2018 2:55 pm

WASHINGTON — It’s going to be a “no” vote on Brett Kavanaugh from North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, one of the few Democratic senators who had been undecided on the Supreme Court nominee.

Heitkamp says in a statement that “there are many extremely qualified candidates” for the nation’s highest court, and she’s ready to work with President Donald Trump “to confirm a nominee who is suited for the honor and distinction of serving this lifetime appointment.”

But there’s no sign Trump is abandoning Kavanaugh, and a procedural vote is set for the Senate on Friday.

Heitkamp has come under pressure over where she stood on Kavanaugh’s nomination. She’s facing a tight re-election race in a state that Trump won by a large margin in 2016. Her opponent is a GOP congressman, Kevin Cramer, and the race is seen as critical for Republicans’ chances to keep the Senate.

Heitkamp’s decision comes a week after a Senate committee hearing when a California college professor testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh also testified and denied Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations.

When anti-Kavanaugh protesters outside the Supreme Court heard the news about Heitkamp, they let out a huge roar.

