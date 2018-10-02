October 03, 2018
Augusta Latest News | Poll Questions | Calico Lobster | Heating Prices | Great White Sharks
Augusta

Police seek identity of Augusta Subway robbery suspect

Courtesy of Augusta Police Department
Courtesy of Augusta Police Department
A screenshot of the alleged suspect in an Augusta Subway robbery from the restaurant’s security system.
By Natalie Williams

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect after a Subway in Augusta was robbed Tuesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to 78 Bangor Street in Augusta after a reported robbery, according to a Tuesday evening release from the Augusta Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

Augusta police continue to investigate the incident. Individuals with information on the reported robbery should contact Augusta Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-626-2370 ext. 3418.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like