It’s official: Dunkin’ Donuts is now just Dunkin’

Gene J. Puskar | AP Gene J. Puskar | AP

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 25, 2018 4:29 pm

Updated: September 25, 2018 4:36 pm

Courtesy of Dunkin' via AP Courtesy of Dunkin' via AP

In a move announced months ago, Tuesday it became official: Dunkin’ Donuts has dropped the word “donuts” from its name, and will now be called just “Dunkin’.”

According to the Associated Press, the 68-year-old chain, based in Canton, Massachusetts, rebranded its first store as “Dunkin’” in California, and has since rebranded several other stores across the country.

Maine’s first Dunkin’ has already opened, in the Kennebec County town of Manchester. There is no word yet on when the other 150 stores in Maine will be updated to feature the new name and branding.

According to the AP, the rebranding is part of an effort to emphasize Dunkin’s coffee and other beverages, and de-emphasize the doughnuts. By January 2019, all napkins, boxes and signs will feature the new logo — still with the rounded, pink and orange letters.

