Wind gusts of up to 45 mph forecast for northern and eastern Maine Friday into Saturday

By Jen Lynds , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 4:02 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — An autumn storm is heading toward northern and eastern Maine, bringing with it gusts of up to 45 miles per hour Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, according to a wind advisory the National Weather Service issued Thursday.

Sustained south to southwest winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with stronger gusts locally are expected to impact the northeastern half of the state, including all of Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington, and Hancock counties and northern Somerset County, Mark Bloomer, meteorologist at the NWS Caribou office said Thursday.

The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday and warns residents in the affected areas that “winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

