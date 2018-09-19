High-scoring Brewer midfielder excited for shot to play soccer at UMaine

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 19, 2018 1:00 am

Maria Low has wanted to play for the University of Maine ever since she was a youngster.

Brewer High School’s All-Northern Maine Class B midfielder will get that opportunity beginning in 2019.

Low will be a nonscholarship player initially at UMaine but could eventually earn a scholarship through her performance.

“I’m so excited. That’s what I’ve been working for since third grade,” said Low, who has already racked up 12 goals in six games this season. “I can’t wait to play under coach [Scott] Atherley and with all the girls.”

Low, who also plays for Seacoast United, attended UMaine soccer clinics growing up.

“Maine was my number one choice, by far, because I know the coaches and I feel really comfortable [there],” Low said. “It is the place for me.”

Low scored Brewer’s only goal in Monday night’s 3-1 loss to undefeated Hermon, and she had 13 of Brewer’s 14 shot attempts, 10 of which were on net.

Brewer coach Dave Hamel is confident Low will earn playing time at UMaine.

“She’s the best player in the region. She’s got the talent; she’s got the ability; she’s got the work ethic,” Hamel said. “Soccer is her life, and Scott Atherley likes people who make soccer their life.”

UMaine this season has five Maine natives on its 27-player roster: senior Mikayla Morin of South Paris, junior Anna-Maria Dagher of Bangor, sophomore Charlotte Messer of Camden, and freshmen Gabby Panagakos of Scarborough and Lauren Young of Bangor.

The 5-foot-4, 125-pound Low said when she makes the transition to college soccer, she is going to have to “definitely be more aggressive and win balls out of the air.”

She has already been to a couple of UMaine games and noted that the ball is constantly being headed.

“I’ve got to work on being more physical. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, mentally. You have to keep your head in the game,” Low said.

Hamel agreed that adjusting to the physicality of Division I soccer and having opponents putting bodies on her is likely to be the hardest adjustment.

“She’s strong. She’s got a powerful left and right foot,” Hamel said. “She can hit the ball from 40 yards out. She sees the game really well.”

