Small plane crashes near Bigelow Mountain

petersent via Wikimedia Commons | BDN petersent via Wikimedia Commons | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 12:32 pm

Updated: September 6, 2018 1:58 pm

A small plane bound for the Greenville International Seaplane Fly-in crashed near Bigelow Mountain on Thursday morning, a state police spokesman said.

The aircraft’s two occupants, whom police have not identified, walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Their plane went down around 11 a.m. in a wooded area near the mountain in Wyman Township north of Carrabassett, said Cpl. John MacDonald, a spokesman for Maine Warden Service.

The pair walked from the crash site to the Appalachian Trail, which runs through the region, where they met first responders, MacDonald said. Maine state troopers and game wardens responded the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the plane went down. The fly-in, which is being held this weekend, is an annual event in the Moosehead Lake region and typically draws several hundred planes to the area. Registration began Thursday.

Thursday’s was the third small plane to crash in Maine in a little more than a month and the second to go down in the mountainous western region of the state.

On July 30, a plane headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near the Greenville Municipal Airport and killed three members of a prominent Canadian family. On Aug. 23, a Customs and Border Protection Plane crashed on the Pittsfield-Burnham town line when its engine failed, and its two passengers escaped the wreck without life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

