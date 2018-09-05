Politics
Maine asks for another extension on federal ID requirements

Maine is requesting another extension to the Real ID requirement because the latest waiver is due to expire in little more than a month.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is requesting another extension to the Real ID requirement because the latest waiver is due to expire in little more than a month.

Without another waiver, Maine driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted to board aircraft and access federal facilities after Oct. 11.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said he’s confident that Maine will get the waiver.

The state is in the process of doing the work to comply with the federal law adopted a decade ago. Under Maine law, the system must be in place by July 1, 2019. The state’s requested waiver would go even beyond that, to Oct. 1, 2020.

Dunlap said the state is meeting benchmarks to show it’s upgrading its systems to reach full compliance with the federal ID law.

