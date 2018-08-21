Sen. Susan Collins said Kavanaugh sees Roe v. Wade as ‘settled law’

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

Elise Viebeck and Gabriel Pogrund, The Washington Post • August 21, 2018 1:42 pm

Updated: August 21, 2018 2:40 pm

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday that Roe v. Wade was “settled law,” the Maine Republican told reporters after their meeting.

Collins, who supports abortion rights, said she raised the issue with Kavanaugh, who is meeting with senators ahead of his confirmation hearings next month.

“We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law,” Collins said, referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy.

Collins said Kavanaugh told her that he agreed with Chief Justice John Roberts, who said during his 2005 confirmation hearing that Roe was “settled as a precedent of the court.” Collins and Kavanaugh met for more than two hours on Tuesday morning.

“He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said it was settled law. We had a very good, thorough discussion,” Collins said.

The senator has not said whether she will support Kavanaugh, but she has also declined to offer strong criticism of President Donald Trump’s nominee. With Republicans holding a slim 51-to-49 Senate majority, support from Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, would ensure Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Collins has said that she would oppose a nominee who “demonstrates hostility” to Roe v. Wade. She has also said that Kavanaugh’s position on abortion will not be the only factor in her decision, however, and praised the judge as “clearly . . . qualified” to join the high court.

