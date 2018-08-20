Attorney argues Bethea acted in self-defense in fatal Ohio Street shooting

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 12:54 pm

Updated: August 20, 2018 1:10 pm

Did Antoinne “Prince” Bethea intentionally kill his girlfriend’s estranged husband in the driveway of a Bangor apartment last year, or was he defending himself after being assaulted by Terrance Durel Sr. and another man when the gun went off?

That is the question jurors will have to decide, lawyers said Monday in their opening statements as Bethea’s murder trial got underway at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Bethea, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, is accused of killing Durel, 36, of New Orleans on April 16, 2017, outside the home Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged wife at 2 Highland Ave., near Ohio Street. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of intentional or knowing murder.

Durel was in Bangor with his longtime friend and son’s godfather, Stephen “Primo” Lancaster of Las Vegas, according to court documents.

Assistant Attorney Donald Macomber said in his opening statement that the connection between the two men was Durel’s wife, Danielle Durel, who now goes by her maiden name Lane. The victim sent Danielle Durel a text that Sunday saying they needed to talk while she and Bethea were having lunch at a local restaurant.

“When Danielle and Mr. Bethea pull into the driveway, an argument started between him and Mr. Durel,” Macomber told the jury of 11 men and 4 women, including three alternates. “It escalates into a physical confrontation. [The defendant] went inside and grabbed a gun he’d gotten from a couple in Connecticut and went back outside to the driveway. He pull out the gun and shot Terrance Durel twice. Terrance Durel died in the driveway.”

Instead of calling police or an ambulance for help, Bethea drove to Lane’s father’s home a few miles away.

“He got rid of the gun, shaved off his dreadlocks, grabbed a safe and fled the state,” the prosecutor said.

Bethea was arrested May 21 in Euclid, Ohio, during a traffic stop, Macomber said. He has been held without bail since then.

Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras, however, told jurors that the victim’s text message to his estranged wife was threatening and upset her.

“Antoinne Bethea was trying to protect himself and his girlfriend when the gun went off,” Tzovarras said in his opening statement. “He didn’t intend to shoot this man. He was acting in in self-defense.”

The defense attorney told jurors that Durel had beaten his wife so badly, she had lost the hearing in one of her ears.

“He took the threats seriously,” Tzovarras said. “So, he and Danielle stop at her dad’s and get the gun. He takes it for protection.”

Once at the house, an argument escalated into a fight, he told the jury. Durel and Lancaster both were fighting physically with Bethea.

“Mr. Bethea is struggling with both men, in a small area between a car in the driveway and the house,” Tzovarras said. “In the struggle, the gun goes off and hits Durel in the shin and then in the stomach.”

Bethea panicked and fled, not because he was guilty of a crime but because of his prior interactions with police in New Haven, and because he was scared, Tzovarras said.

Durel’s 9-year-old son, Terrance Durel Jr., nicknamed “Bubby,” was the first witness late Monday morning after jurors visited the crime scene.

Dressed in matching red and blue pants and jacket and bright red sneakers, the boy testified that he was in his bedroom when he heard three gunshots that Easter Sunday. After that, he ran into the living room alone and began jumping up and down and crying. “Bubby” also said that he did not see what happened outside.

The boy, who starts fourth grade in Bangor next month, said he spent Saturday with his dad and godfather. He testified that his father became angry after he told him that “Prince” had been cooking some “white bubbly stuff” in the kitchen that gave him a headache. He also testified that his mom and “Prince’s friends” were at the apartment everyday.

Lawyers in opening statements did not tell the jury that drugs were made, used or sold at the Highland Avenue apartment.

The trial is expected to resume Monday afternoon with testimony from Lancaster.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Last week, Bethea rejected an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a prosecution recommendation that the serve 25 years.

If convicted of murder, Bethea would face 25 years to life in prison.

