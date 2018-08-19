Maine judge threatening jurors who don’t show up for duty

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • August 19, 2018 12:50 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Maine Superior Court judge, frustrated when people don’t show up for jury duty, is ready to haul no-show jurors into court if they don’t appear after being summoned to perform what he views as their civic duty.

Waterville Morning Sentinel reports the prevalence of no-show jurors has recently threatened the ability of trials to be held and verdicts decided.

A dozen potential jurors have been called to appear Tuesday before Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen at the Somerset County Superior Court in Skowhegan to discuss the issue. If they don’t show, the potential jurors could face a fine of up to $100 or three days in jail if they snub the follow-up call.

Mullen says people need to realize there can be consequences if they don’t show up when called.

