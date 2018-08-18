Special election for Penobscot County commissioner taking place in November

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 18, 2018 10:45 am

A special election to fill the Penobscot County Commissioner District 2 seat will be coinciding with the statewide general election on November 6.

The seat was previously held by Commissioner Thomas J. Davis, who was elected to the county commission in 2016. Davis died on August 12.

On Friday, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap authorized that a special election will be held to fill the vacancy. Nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on September 13.

The candidate who secures the seat in the November 6 special election will serve the remainder of Davis’ four year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.