UMass shuts out UMaine in women’s soccer opener

BDN Sports • August 16, 2018 7:21 pm

AMHERST, Mass. — Lauren Bonavita scored a first-half goal and Paige Kozlowski added one in the second to lift the University of Massachusetts by the University of Maine 2-0 in a mutual women’s soccer opener Thursday at Rudd Field.

Bonavita scored at the 36:59 mark of the first half with Jenny Hipp recording an assist.

Maine had two shots on goal and two corner kicks in the first half.

Sisters Olivia and Hannah Bamford each sent shots over the crossbar in the second half for UMaine, while Kozlowski responded for UMass at the 81:46 mark when she received a pass from Alexandra Schafer from the right flank and beat goalkeeper Annalena Kriebisch.

UMass outshot UMaine 10-2 and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.

Kriebisch finished with eight saves for the Black Bears while Peyton Ryan made two for UMass.

