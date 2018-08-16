UMaine announces women’s basketball staff moves

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

BDN Sports • August 16, 2018 4:41 pm

Updated: August 16, 2018 4:43 pm

ORONO, Maine — One University of Maine women’s basketball staff member has been promoted to assistant coach and another returns in a familiar role, head coach Amy Vachon announced Thursday.

Tom Biskup has been promoted from director of operations to assistant coach, while Matt Peyton rejoins the program in a full-time role as sports performance coach and director of operations.

Biskup, who earned a B.S. in elementary education from UMaine in 2012, last year worked as the Black Bears’ director of operations. He oversaw day-to-day operations including travel and lodging accommodations and coordinating practices.

Biskup previously spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Roanoke College and Southern Maine Community College. He has participated in and run numerous camps during his time at UMaine, and was co-director of the Hoop Magic Basketball Clinic in South Portland.

“His work ethic and commitment to our program was unmatched. I have no doubt Tom will continue to learn and grow, and we are so fortunate to have him at UMaine,” Vachon said in a release.

Peyton spent part of the 2017-18 season at UMaine as an assistant sports performance coach, assisting specifically with the women’s basketball, baseball, and track and field programs. After his time at UMaine, he joined the Rome Braves, a minor league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, where he implemented the strength and conditioning program, and oversaw team nutrition.

Peyton began his career with two years as the head strength and conditioning intern at the University of Nebraska Omaha. He then joined Creighton University for an internship before accepting a position as an assistant sports performance coach at UMaine.

“Matt worked with our team last year on a temporary basis, and I was so impressed with his commitment to our team and his ability to connect with our players,” Vachon said.

Biskup and Peyton join assistant coaches Jhasmin Player and Courtney England on Vachon’s staff.

The Black Bears play an an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Division II Stonehill before officially opening the 2018-19 regular season Nov. 10 against Toledo at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

