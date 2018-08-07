NESN Red Sox analyst Remy suffers cancer relapse

Winslow Townson | USA Today Sports Winslow Townson | USA Today Sports

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 7, 2018 8:29 pm

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and current Red Sox New England Sports Network television color analyst Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with cancer again, according to a NESN statement shared Tuesday on ESPN.com.

He was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and suffered relapses in 2013 and 2017.

“At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time,” the network’s statement reads.

The 65-year-old Remy, a longtime smoker, played with the Red Sox for seven seasons from 1978-84 after spending three years with the California Angels, which drafted him in the eighth round. He was traded to the Red Sox by the Angels after the 1977 season.

He is a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Remy, a native of Somerset, Massachusetts, signed a multi-year contract extension with NESN in 2016.

This is his 31st year as the Red Sox color analyst.

