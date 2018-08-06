IDEXX sues competitor over contract breach, possible trade secret misuse

Courtesy of Vets First Choice | BDN Courtesy of Vets First Choice | BDN

By Lori Valigra • August 6, 2018 2:58 pm

Updated: August 6, 2018 3:16 pm

IDEXX Laboratories, a veterinary diagnostic and testing company based in Westbrook, filed a lawsuit Friday against a Portland-based veterinary company and two employees in district court, requesting a jury trial.

IDEXX made the 32-page filing against Direct Market Marketing, a company also doing business as Vets First Choice, and two former IDEXX employees, Dan Leach and Agostino Scicchitano, who were later hired by Vets First Choice.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, claims a breach of contract and actual and/or threatened misappropriation of trade secrets.

IDEXX is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

“Two employees accessed and transferred an unusually large number of files toward the end of their employment with IDEXX,” an IDEXX spokeswoman wrote in an email response to the Bangor Daily News.

“We safeguard our valuable intellectual property, and take action when we have strong reason to suspect it has or will be misused,” she said. “We look forward to resolving this matter.”

Representatives Vets First Choice were not immediately available for comment.

The three parties had not answered the complaint as of Monday afternoon, according to a court clerk in Portland.

The complaint alleges that during an analysis, “IDEXX uncovered activities on Leach’s and Scicchitano’s computers that strongly suggest that both Leach and Scicchitano improperly accessed and downloaded and/or retained highly confidential IDEXX information, including proprietary planning documents and internal training materials. Such information is highly confidential to IDEXX, is not known generally within IDEXX — or by IDEXX’s outside competitors — and would give Leach, Scicchitano and VFC an unfair competitive advantage.”

The filing also claims Vets First Choice violated noncompetition agreements.

It says IDEXX has suffered irreparable and other significant injuries, and asks the court to prevent the three parties from using or disclosing IDEXX’s private information, among other requests.

No specific monetary damages were requested in the filing, though it does ask for punitive damages to be awarded at a trial along with attorneys’ and other fees.

IDEXX, the first of a series of veterinary companies clustered around Portland, reached $1.97 billion in revenue in 2017. It was founded by David Shaw, managing partner of The Black Point Group, a Portland-based investment firm.

Black Point was an early investor in Vets First Choice, and Shaw is a co-founder and chairman of the board of Vets First Choice. His son, Ben Shaw, also co-founded the company and serves as CEO.

Vets First Choice, an online portal where veterinarians and their clients can order pet prescriptions and other products, has grown quickly.

The company said on April 23 that it expects to become Maine’s largest publicly traded company, aside from banks, when it completes a planned merger with the animal health unit of distributor Henry Schein of Melville, New York. The merged company would have sales of about $3.6 billion.

A Henry Schein spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.