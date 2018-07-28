Looking back at 170 years of the Bangor State Fair

Danny Maher | BDN Danny Maher | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • July 28, 2018 7:00 am

Updated: July 28, 2018 7:23 am

The Bangor State Fair has been a mainstay since at least 1849 and is regarded as one of the oldest state fairs in the country. As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s fair, which will include a number of rides, 4-H events, food vendors, live music and more. And while the times may have changed, the Bangor State Fair hasn’t, as shown from pictures documenting the fair’s long history.

1952

1964

1965

1969

1973

1978

2002

2004

2007

2014

2016

2017

