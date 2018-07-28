Looking back at 170 years of the Bangor State Fair
Danny Maher | BDN
A section of the colorful midway of the World of Mirth is busy with some of the thousands of folks who attended the Bangor State Fair Tuesday, July 29, 1952. In the background are three giant Ferris wheels.
The Bangor State Fair has been a mainstay since at least 1849 and is regarded as one of the oldest state fairs in the country. As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend this year’s fair, which will include a number of rides, 4-H events, food vendors, live music and more. And while the times may have changed, the Bangor State Fair hasn’t, as shown from pictures documenting the fair’s long history.
1952
Danny Maher | BDN Archives
1964
BDN Archives | BDN
1964 Bangor State Fair.
BDN Archives | BDN
1964 Bangor State Fair.
BDN Archives | BDN
1964 Bangor State Fair.
1965
BDN Archives | BDN
1965 Bangor State Fair.
BDN Archives | BDN
1965 Bangor State Fair.
1969
BDN Archives | BDN
1969 Bangor State Fair.
BDN Archives | BDN
1969 Bangor State Fair.
1973
BDN Archives | BDN
Bangor State Fair from 1973.
BDN Archives | BDN
Bangor State Fair from 1973.
1978
Scott Haskell | BDN Archives
Girls on roller coaster on opening night at Bass Park and Bangor State Fair in 1978.
2002
Gabor Degre | BDN
Bruce Nye likes to involve the audience in his show. Here 7-year old Paige Chandler was invited to "rock 'n' roll with Elvis" at the Bangor State Fair in 2002.
2004
Bridget Brown | BDN
Sam Johnson, also known as Circus Sam, rides a unicycle on a slack line during his performance at the Bangor State Fair on Friday, July 27, 2007.
2007
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Shelby Patten, 10, from Atkinson, tries to move her 1400-pound Simmental steer named "Fly" while giving him a bath in preparation for her very first 4-H competition at the Bangor State Fair in 2004. Shelby, a member of the Next Generation Beef Club in Penobscot County, was showing "Fly" in the baby beef competition.
2014
Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN
Kids at the Bangor State Fair pat "Buster," an animatronic baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, in 2014.
2016
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Bria Thibault (left), 6, and Isla Thibault, 4, scream on Hot Shot during the Bangor State Fair at Bass Park in 2016.
2017
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Miyah Hall, 14, stands with her Serama chicken Tikii on her shoulder in the Old MacDonald's Farm barn as part of 4-H showing during the annual Bangor State Fair in 2017.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Jason Brown (right) races to eat a California roll during the sushi eating contest at the Bangor State Fair at Bass Park in 2017. Contests raced to be the first to finish five containers of California rolls made by Oriental Jade.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Riders do stunts during the Freestyle Motor Cross Worldwide Tour presented by Monster Energy at the Bangor State Fair at Bass Park in 2017.
