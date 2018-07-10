One man dies, two people injured in Kingfield crash

Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 10, 2018 6:01 am

A 25-year-old man died after he was ejected from a car Sunday night in Kingfield, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on West Kingfield Road.

Deputies say the driver of a Chevy Aveo, identified as Danielle Larochelle, 30, of Kingfield, reportedly swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road, strike several trees and spin violently.

Nicholas Shurtleff, 25, of Strong, who was a passenger, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, deputies said.

Patrick Wyman, 23, of Kingfield and Benjamin Bowman, 22, of Kingfield, also were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Larochelle and Bowman were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to deputies.

Deputies say Wyman was wearing a seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.