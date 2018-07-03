Plugs for electric cars installed at Maine Turnpike rest stop

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 3, 2018 12:35 pm

Just in time for the busy holiday travel, there’s something new at the Kennebunk service plazas.

Tesla has just installed 16 charging stations for electric cars.

One user we talked to says having an electric car just five years ago wouldn’t have been possible, but with the Tesla supercharger network expanding, it’s a reality for him.

“Now it’s pretty easy to get just about anywhere, they even have one going in in Dover-Foxcroft up north, so you can get deep into the Maine woods or skiing or Boston or New York, really no problem,” Tom McInerney said.

This project was paid for by Tesla, but there is room for future charging units for other systems.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.