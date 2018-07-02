Skowhegan teen in critical condition after being shot in head with pellet gun

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 2, 2018 3:07 pm

Updated: July 2, 2018 5:29 pm

A Skowhegan 19-year-old is in critical condition after his friend shot him in the forehead with a pellet gun Sunday, police said.

Skowhegan police detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, which occurred around noon July 1. William McCarty, 20, pulled the trigger on the pellet gun, with the pellet striking Charles Quimby, piercing his skull and entering his brain, said police Chief David Bucknam.

The shooting occurred at 44 Joyce St., where both men live, according to the chief. McCarty called 911 Sunday afternoon after he allegedly shot his friend.

Quimby was first taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan and then flown in a LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Bucknam said. Quimby remained in critical condition there Monday afternoon, he said.

No charges have been brought as authorities continue to investigate the shooting and monitor Quimby’s condition, said Bucknam.

