CMP to spend $250M, hire hundreds to build Lewiston conversion station

June 27, 2018

The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved the Central Maine Power company’s plan for a clean energy DC to AC conversion station.

It will be located near the power substation in north Lewiston.

“Lewiston itself will see a $250 million investment,” Lincoln Jeffers, the city’s economic development director told CBS 13. “That translates into $5 million annually in taxes. There will be about 1,700 jobs during construction of this project.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

The Lewiston conversion station is a central part of the power company’s larger — and in some places, controversial — plan to route hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts through Maine.

