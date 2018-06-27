Lewiston-Auburn
June 27, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

CMP to spend $250M, hire hundreds to build Lewiston conversion station

CBS 13 | BDN
This Central Maine Power Co. substation in north Lewiston is near where the company plans to invest $250 million to build a DC to AC conversion station, central to its larger project to transmit hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts.
By CBS 13

The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved the Central Maine Power company’s plan for a clean energy DC to AC conversion station.

It will be located near the power substation in north Lewiston.

[CMP inks deal crucial to $950M plan to pipe hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts]

“Lewiston itself will see a $250 million investment,” Lincoln Jeffers, the city’s economic development director told CBS 13. “That translates into $5 million annually in taxes. There will be about 1,700 jobs during construction of this project.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

The Lewiston conversion station is a central part of the power company’s larger — and in some places, controversial — plan to route hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts through Maine.

Comments

