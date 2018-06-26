Brewer three-sport athlete to undergo knee surgery

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 4:25 pm

Updated: June 26, 2018 10:30 pm

Brewer High School sophomore shortstop Kenzie Dore, who hit a team-best .500 to help lead the Witches to an undefeated season and the state Class B softball championship, will undergo knee surgery on July 6 and will be sidelined for three months.

Dore, who also plays soccer and basketball for Brewer, will miss the soccer season but is expected to be back in time for basketball season according to her mother, Darcy Dore.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Morse will perform the surgery on Dore’s left knee.

Darcy Dore said her daughter has dislocated her kneecap three times, including twice this year.

Ever since she dislocated her kneecap during the basketball season, she has been playing with a brace on the knee. But she dislocated it again before a softball game at Hampden Academy on May 4 and she wound up missing four games before returning to the lineup.

“If she intended to do anything athletically, she had to wear the brace,” Darcy Dore said.

She said her daughter is in very good spirits.

“She’s excited to get it done, so it will be fixed forever,” said Darcy Dore, who noted that the situation was only going to get worse if she didn’t agree to the surgery.

Kenzie Dore first dislocated her kneecap in sixth grade. She also tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during soccer season in 2016 and had it surgically repaired.

Darcy Dore said her daughter will be on crutches for six weeks after the surgery and will then begin physical therapy.

Dore was a first team All-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference selection this spring.

Dore hit three home runs, drove in 20 runs and hit a team-high 10 doubles. She scored 21 runs and struck out only six times in 58 at-bats.

She is also a rangy, sure-handed shortstop with a strong arm.

“She is as good a shortstop as I’ve ever had, even with her knee injury. And I’ve had some good ones. And she’s only a sophomore,” said Brewer coach Skip Estes, who just concluded his 13th season at Brewer. “Her lateral movement shocks me.”

Dore, who made seven errors in 17 games, is a guard on the basketball team and Kenzie plays multiple positions on the soccer team.

The Witches went 20-0 this spring, winning the title during their first season in Class B after dropping down from Class A.

