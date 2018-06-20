Old Town man charged in Milford robbery is suspect in Orono bank robbery

Courtesy of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department Courtesy of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 2:49 pm

Updated: June 20, 2018 4:16 pm

An Old Town man has been charged with the June 10 armed robbery at the County Road Store in Milford, according to the Penobscot County sheriff’s office.

Richard Moloney, 42, also is a suspect in the June 11 robbery of the Bangor Savings Bank in Orono, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office. That case is being investigated by the FBI.

Moloney made his first court appearance Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video conference on two state charges of robbery.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray set bail at $100,000 cash. He is not expected to be able to post bail.

Moloney, who was arrested Friday in Portland, planned to rob his way to Mexico, Brendan Trainor, an assistant district attorney in Penobscot County, told the judge.

On June 10, Moloney allegedly entered the convenience store, brandished a gun and demanded cash. The clerk opened the register and set the tray that held cash and coins on the counter, according to the affidavit filed at the Bangor courthouse.

The robber allegedly took the cash, including some $50 bills that were under the tray, and left the store. He fled on foot into the woods behind the store, the clerk told police. The amount of money stolen has not been release.

The second robbery charge is related to a June 2 strong-armed robbery in Old Town. Moloney and another man allegedly mugged a man and stole $250 from him.

Moloney was not asked to enter pleas Wednesday as he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury. He has not yet charged in connection with the bank robbery.

Moloney was charged on Tuesday with the armed robbery after he was brought to the Penobscot County Jail from the Cumberland County Jail, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

If convicted in in state court of the robbery charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution. The maximum sentence for the federal charge of bank robbery is 20 years in prison.

