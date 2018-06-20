Bowdoin grads use Facebook to raise almost $12 million for kids in border camps

Dennis Griggs | Tannery Hill Studios/Courtesy Bo Dennis Griggs | Tannery Hill Studios/Courtesy Bo

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 4:12 pm

Updated: June 20, 2018 6:04 pm

Two Bowdoin graduates, who were among the first Facebook employees, have created a nonprofit legal defense fund — now at more than $11.76 million — to reunite immigrant parents with their children who were taken at the border.

Charlotte and Dave Willner, who met at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, graduated in 2006 and are now married, began the Facebook campaign on Saturday, The San Jose Mercury News reported.

The Willners, who now work at Pinterest and AirBnB, respectively, reached more than 122,000 people by Tuesday morning, in what is now the largest campaign on the new Facebook Fundraisers, according to the Mercury News.

The Willners have a 2-year-old daughter, and told the paper they were moved by a photo of a young girl crying near her mother and border patrol agents at the border.

“These aren’t kids we don’t have to care about. They’re like our kids,” Charlotte Willner told the paper. “When we look at the faces of these children, we can’t help but see our own children’s faces.”

Donations go to RAICES, a Texas nonprofit that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the website had crashed, and donors were asked to check back later.

“As someone so far away and feeling so helpless it is massively comforting to know that there is an organization on the ground reuniting children with families,” a donor, Samantha Halstead, wrote on the donation Facebook page. “Please please please keep doing this good work. We are behind you, with you and will continue to be as we navigate this monstrosity.”

