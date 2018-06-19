Politics
June 19, 2018
Maine’s ranked-choice ballot count runs into technical issues

Christopher Cousins | BDN
Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn, center, and other election workers handle ballots on Friday, June 15, 2018, during ranked-choice vote tallying in Augusta.
By Steve Mistler, Maine Public

Technical problems could delay today’s anticipated ranked-choice ballot count in Augusta.

Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn announced this morning that the ballots submitted on thumb drives from five towns – Gray, Ellsworth, Lewiston, Orland and Westbrook – are not clear scans.

Thus, elections officials have to go back to those municipalities to retrieve the physical ballots.

“They didn’t come over properly so we’re going to scan them from the actual ballots,” Flynn told a gathering of staff and reporters Tuesday morning.

Flynn said only some – not all — of the ballots in the five towns would need to be re-scanned.

She says it’s not clear how much of a delay this could cause in the runoff, but officials say it’s expected to go quickly once it begins.

