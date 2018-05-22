America East baseball tournament gets underway Wednesday at UMaine

May 22, 2018 10:40 am

Updated: May 22, 2018 4:51 pm

College Baseball

America East Tournament

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Wednesday, 11 a.m., Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: No. 5 UMaine 18-32 (12-12 America East), No. 4 Stony Brook 29-23 (12-12)

Series, last meeting: Stony Brook leads 49-32, Stony Brook 5-2 on 4/8/18

Key players: Maine — SS Jeremy Pena (.309-5 home runs, 26 runs batted in, 47 runs scored, 5 triples), C-DH Chris Bec (.304-8-24, 15 stolen bases), 1B-RF Hernen Sardinas (.303-6-35, 16 doubles), 3B-2B Danny Casals (.303-13-42, 37 runs scored), DH-C Jonathan Bennett (.246-3-33); Stony Brook — SS Nick Grande (.386-6-27, 56 runs, 30 SB, 18 doubles), 3B Bobby Honeyman (.344-2-33), LF Andruw Gazzola (.303-2-19), RF Michael Wilson (.287-3-37, 20 doubles, 34 runs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH John Arel (5-3, 4.62 earned run average), Stony Brook — RH Brian Herrmann (5-6, 4.56) or RH Greg Marino (6-1, 5.02)

Game notes: Stony Brook has won five of the last seven meetings including two wins in three games in Orono. Honeyman went 8-for-10 while Herrmann and Arel each won a game in the series. The Black Bears must keep leadoff hitter Grande (30 stolen bases in 35 tries) off base. Marino was the AE Pitcher of the Week after throwing seven shutout innings in a 3-0 win over UMass Lowell. The UMaine staff must throw strikes as they have walked 256 in 414 1/3 innings and have hit 84 batters (sixth most in the country). SBU features closer Aaron Pinto (4-2, 11 saves, 1.18 ERA). Seawolves coach Matt Senk picked up his 800th career last Friday. Third seed and defending champ Maryland, Baltimore County (22-27) plays No. 6 Albany (19-26) in the second game at 2:30 p.m. The losers of the first two games play an elimination game at 6 p.m.