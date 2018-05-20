Report: Skowhegan man charged after police find explosives in his home

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 11:53 am

Updated: May 20, 2018 2:54 pm

A Skowhegan man was charged Sunday after he called 911 on Saturday night while trying to disable a black powder cannon by drilling holes in it, according to news reports.

CBS affiliate WABI reported that Phillip Ewig called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, telling authorities he didn’t feel safe and was concerned about terrorists.

When police arrived at the residence, the Ewig allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, WABI reported. Chemicals including bleach, gasoline, kerosene and gunpowder and large metal drums were also found in the home, the station reported.

Ewig, 46, was arrested and charged with criminal use of explosives, according to WABI. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

The Maine State Police bomb squad was called to assist, and neighbors near the Ewig’s Summer Street home were evacuated as a precaution, WABI reported.

