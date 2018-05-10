Third suspect in burglary at Gronk’s house during Super Bowl arrested in Maine

Mark Humphrey | AP Mark Humphrey | AP

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 2:25 pm

Updated: May 10, 2018 5:04 pm

A third man accused of breaking into New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home during the Super Bowl has been arrested in Maine, authorities said.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Shane Denn, 26, in Chesterville while responding to a report that a man and a woman in a grey sedan were trying to force their way into a residence on Chesterville Hill Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Denn is one of three men who allegedly broke into Gronkowski’s Foxborough, Massachusetts, home and stole an assortment of luxury items and several guns, Foxborough police told media outlets at the time. Denn has remained at large since the Feb. 4 break-in, while suspects Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida were arrested in March, the Associated Press reported.

Denn allegedly gave Franklin County Sheriff’s Lt. David Rackliffe a fake name and date of birth when the deputy stopped him near the scene of the possible break-in, the statement said. Denn was driving a white Ford Fusion registered in Massachusetts, police said.

Multiple deputies were called to the scene, and after searching Denn’s car, they found “numerous stolen items and evidence of criminal activity,” the statement said.

At the time of his arrest, Denn was initially charged with operating without a licence. After he was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center, he told police his real name and was also charged with being a fugitive from justice, and giving a false name and address, the statement said. More charges could follow.

In addition to his alleged involvement in the Super Bowl burglary, Denn is also wanted in Massachusetts for a series of crimes he reportedly committed over several hours, including robbing a gas station and crashing a stolen truck, according to CBS Boston.

