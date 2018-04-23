Son, 15, charged with murder in death of Litchfield woman

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 3:33 pm

Updated: April 23, 2018 6:07 pm

One of three teenagers charged in connection with a Litchfield woman’s death is her 15-year-old son, who is accused of strangling and stabbing her.

Lukas Mironovas, 15, of Litchfield is charged with intentional or knowing murder and conspiracy to commit murder according to documents filed in Kennebec County District Court.

William Smith, 15, of Ashland, Massachusetts, faces the same charges. Thirteen-year-old Thomas Severance, also of Ashland, Massachusetts, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The boys allegedly hatched the plot to kill Kimberly Mironovas, 47, on Saturday, according the juvenile petitions filed Monday. The trio allegedly crushed prescription pills to put in her wine.

“After the crushed medication failed to dilute sufficiently in liquid, Thomas Severance, William Smith and Lukas Mironovas discussed causing Kimberly’s death by other means: stabbing and strangling her,” the petition said.

Sometime after midnight Sunday, Smith and Lukas Mironovas went into Kimberly Mironovas’ bedroom and strangled her, according to the petition. Lukas Mironovas also allegedly stabbed his mother in the neck with a knife.

Both boys allegedly donned gloves before killing the woman. Lukas Mironovas also wore a mask, the petition said.

Court documents did not explain how the three boys know each other and why Smith and Severance were in Litchfield over the weekend, at the end of school vacation week in most New England schools.

The Kennebec Journal reported that Kimberly Mironovas previously lived in Ashland, Massachusetts. She bought the home where she was killed in September.

Kimberly Mironovas’ body was found around 2 a.m. Sunday inside her home on Hallowell Road in Litchfield, Maine State Police said late Sunday. Court documents did not say who called police or when.

Mironovas’ death was ruled to be a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office following an autopsy.

A request for comment from Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam was not immediately returned. Defense attorneys for the boys had not replied to email requests for comments by 6 p.m. Monday.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office could seek to try the boys as adults.

If convicted of the crimes as juveniles, the teens could be sentenced to be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until they turn 21.

If they were to be tried as adults and convicted, Lukas Mironovas and Smith would face 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge. All three would face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the conspiracy charge as adult.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.