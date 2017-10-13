Susan Collins says she won’t run for Maine governor in 2018

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

Related Stories Susan Collins: A life of service

ROCKPORT, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Friday that she won’t run for governor in 2018, avoiding what may have been the fight of the moderate Republican’s political life against a primary base that looks to have grown more stridently conservative.

The decision all but guarantees that her mark on Maine’s political history will be stamped in the Senate, where she’ll have served for 24 years at the end of this term in 2021 — as long as Margaret Chase Smith, her idol, and longer than William Cohen, her predecessor and mentor.

Collins made her announcement after a long address on health care and “hyper-partisanship” in Maine and Washington before a business group in Rockport, capping the speech by saying she wants to continue working on to improve the economy, health care system and foreign relations.

“And I have concluded that the best way that I can contribute to these priorities is to remain a member of the (U.S.) Senate,” she said to applause from members of the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce at the Samoset Resort.

The Republican Party she’s in now is different than that of Collins, Smith and Cohen. Collins supported Republican presidential candidates until coming out against Donald Trump last year. Her opposition has blocked two President Trump-backed bids to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Collins, 64, a Caribou native who lives in Bangor, is Maine’s most popular politician, regularly registering approval ratings in the high 60s and has carved out a key niche in the Senate on the body’s health, intelligence and budget committees and as a moderate, swing vote.

But a Republican primary was going to be her problem in a gubernatorial run. That’s different than one would have thought in 2014, as Gov. Paul LePage welcomed Collins to a food drive photo op just before the Election Day when he won his second term. She won her fourth.

After Collins refused to support Trump, LePage said she was “done in Maine.” The governor then hammered her in July after her first vote against a Republican health care bill, telling supporters she’d “back down” from running for governor if they rejected her.

Collins isn’t “done,” but her standing with hard-line Republicans may be damaged. A shadowy poll from a Democratic firm in August said 6 in 10 likely primary voters disapproved of her. Republicans told the Bangor Daily News she’d have a hard time in a primary, although an internal poll showing Collins leading was leaked to a BDN columnist this month.

Public speculation about Collins running for governor has persisted for well over two years. She fueled it in recent months, publicly weighing her seniority in the Senate against her desire to work on economic development issues and saying her goal would be to “heal the state” — in what qualifies as a jab at LePage from a senator preternaturally careful with words and actions.

Running for governor would have been a risk and it was treated with Collins-esque care. The senator had it polled and the results — showing that Collins would be favored in a Republican primary — were leaked to Democratic operative and Bangor Daily News columnist David Farmer.

Some close to her said she seemed truly undecided until just before the announcement, but they put her chances of running around 40 percent.

Now, the Republican field could grow: Former Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew of South China, House Minority Leader Ken Fredette of Newport and Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason of Lisbon Falls are the only ones running.