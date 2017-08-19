Surprise proposal kicks off Great Falls Balloon Festival

LEWISTON, Maine – The 25th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival is underway in Lewiston-Auburn.

In a big surprise, William Brannon popped the question to his high school sweetheart Amanda Simmons just before the first balloons launched at the Great Falls Balloon Festival.

The two are from Alabama and say they’ve always wanted to go to Maine.

The proposal was originally planned for Friday night during the evening launch, but with rain in the forecast William changed plans.

The rain held off and the proposal went off without a hitch. After saying yes, Amanda says it was great to take in Maine from the air.

I’ve been to a couple festivals, but I’ve never rode in a hot air balloon, and it was beautiful, and this state reminds me a lot of Alabama, there’s a lot of trees and mountains and things like that, it was just beautiful,” Simmons said.

William and Amanda’s balloon landed in a field in Auburn about four miles away. They say that’s very fitting; they’re both going into their senior year at Auburn University on Monday.