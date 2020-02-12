Tourney Time
February 12, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Clinton Crash | Bangor Metro | Tulsi Gabbard | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

Live blog: Bangor teams host quarterfinal games on Day 2 of Maine high school basketball tourney

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Bangor High School's tips off against Deering High School's Victoria Garand at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland during the girls' Class AA North basketball semifinals in 2019.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like