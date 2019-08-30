UMaine football team battles Sacred Heart in season opener

Stay tuned here starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday for live updates from the University of Maine’s 2019 football season opener against Sacred Heart University from Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Veteran reporter Larry Mahoney will provide BDN readers with details from all the big plays and add commentary from the game as the Black Bears look to sustain the momentum from last season’s drive to the Colonial Athletic Association title and the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals.