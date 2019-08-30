University of Maine Black Bear Sports
August 30, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Puffin Man | Bangor Metro | Orono Football | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine football team battles Sacred Heart in season opener

Pete Warner | BDN
Pete Warner | BDN
The University of Maine football team kicks off its 2019 season on Friday with a 6 p.m. nonconference game against Sacred Heart University at Alfond Stadium in Orono.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Stay tuned here starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday for live updates from the University of Maine’s 2019 football season opener against Sacred Heart University from Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Veteran reporter Larry Mahoney will provide BDN readers with details from all the big plays and add commentary from the game as the Black Bears look to sustain the momentum from last season’s drive to the Colonial Athletic Association title and the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals.


Pete Warner
August 30, 20194:28 pm

This is UMaine’s first game on Morse Field since its historic 55-27 over Jacksonville State on Dec. 1, 2018, in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like