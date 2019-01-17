Winch, Lausier lead Hampden Academy boys past Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Guards Kory Winch and Bryce Lausier combined for 38 points Thursday night as Hampden Academy defeated Brewer 62-46 in a Class A North boys basketball matchup.

The win lifts Hampden to 10-2 on the season, while Brewer dips to 5-7.

Winch scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to stake the Broncos to an early lead, and he also grabbed 11 rebounds while Lausier added 17 points and Mikey Raye scored nine.

Trevor Pearson and Dylan Huff scored nine points apiece for Brewer, while Aaron Newcomb added seven.

Marc Hutchings, the senior center for Hampden who eight days earlier suffered multiple injuries in an early morning pickup truck accident, was released from the hospital Wednesday and surprised many of his teammates by joining them on the Broncos’ bench for the game.

Winch scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds during the first half as Hampden gradually moved out to a 34-22 intermission lead.

Winch made his first four shots, including two from beyond the 3-point arc, as the Broncos outscored Brewer 9-2 over the final three minutes of the opening quarter to take a 17-11 advantage.

Lausier then scored seven of his 10 first-half points during the second quarter, including a 3-pointer to open the period, but Brewer used a follow-up basket by freshman Colby Smith and a 3-pointer and a drive by Huff to pull within 24-18 midway through the period.

Hampden capped off the half with freshman T.J. Henaghen one-timing a lead pass from Winch into the basket from the lane as time expired as Hampden matched its largest lead of the half.

Ross Webb opened the second half with a 3-pointer as Hampden’s lead grew to 37-22, and while Brewer did get its deficit back to single digits on a drive by Newcomb midway through the period, a Henaghen layup and a 3-pointer by Lausier gave the Broncos a 49-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.