January 17, 2019
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox manager Cora hedges on White House visit

In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora leans against the dugout rail during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore.
Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t sound so sure anymore that he will visit the White House for the celebration of the team’s World Series championship.

A native of Puerto Rico, Cora previously said he was looking forward to personally making the case for hurricane relief to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, a few days after the date was announced for the visit, Cora repeatedly prefaced his comments with, “If I go ….”

Cora says if he had to give an answer, he would make the trip.

But then he added that things can change.

Asked if his hesitance was related to recent news that Trump had tried to redirect hurricane relief funds from Puerto Rico to Texas and Florida, Cora alluded to even more recent developments. He did not elaborate.


Comments

