UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Hartford eyeing second straight win

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 3-15 (1-2 America East), Hartford 8-9 (1-1)

Series, last meeting: Hartford leads 43-31, Hartford 67-63 on 2/15/2018

Key players, UMaine: 6-5 G Isaiah White (14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (13.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 assists), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (11.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (7.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Hartford: 6-8 F John Carroll (15.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 5-10 G J.R. Lynch (15.2 ppg, 3.5 apg), 6-4 G Jason Dunne (13.9 ppg, 3.1 apg, 50 3-pointers), 6-8 F George Blagojevic (13.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

Game notes: Hartford brings perhaps the most veteran team in America East to Bangor as all five starters are seniors. Hartford swept the season series a year ago and won 13 of the past 17 meetings against the Black Bears. UMaine is coming off a 66-62 win over the University at Albany that ended the team’s six-game losing streak. El Darwich had his second 26-point game of the season to lead coach Richard Barron’s club. Hartford had its three-game win streak ended in an 81-62 loss to Vermont on Saturday. Lynch has scored in double figures for the Hawks in 14 consecutive games, and the Hawks rank 14th in Division I with its .763 free-throw percentage. UMaine athletics is offering free admission to furloughed federal employees and their families for this contest and Saturday’s game against Stony Brook. Contact the UM ticket office at 207-581-BEAR or at um.tickets@maine.edu, or to claim tickets on game day, visit the will-call table at the main entrance of the Cross Center and present valid government identification to receive admission.