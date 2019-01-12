UMaine women’s basketball team repels UAlbany for America East victory

The University of Maine women’s basketball team saw a 24-point evaporate down to six late in the fourth quarter but a clutch basket by Tanesha Sutton and free throws by Parise Rossignol and Dor Saar enabled the Black Bears to hang on for a 76-65 triumph Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Blanca Millan had a game-high 27 points for UMaine (11-6 overall, 4-0 AE) and she also provided five steals and four rebounds. Parise Rossignol scored 20 points and Tanesha Sutton contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Saar had seven assists and four points and Kelly Fogarty had six points.

Amanda Kantzy’s 14 points and six rebounds and Heather Forster’s 13 points and six rebounds led Albany (4-12, 1-2 AE), Khepera Stokes had 12 points and Kyara Frame had 11 points and six assists.

Both teams shot well in the first half as UMaine took a 43-32 lead into the intermission.

The Black Bears shot 53.3 percent from the floor (16-for-30) while the Great Danes were an even better 56 percent (14-for-25).

Millan had 16 points to lead all scorers in the first half and Rossignol had 13. Sutton and Fogarty added six apiece and Saar contributed five assists.

Forster had 11 points for UAlbany with Schecter and Frame netting six apiece and Kantzy contributing five. Chyanna Canada had four points. Schecter and Frame had three assists each.

UMaine outscored UAlbany 12-4 in second-chance points and had a 7-2 edge in points off turnovers. UAlbany committed eight turnovers to UMaine’s five.

UMaine used a 15-3 spurt spanning the first and second quarters to turn a three-point lead into its biggest lead of the half at 32-17. Fogarty closed out the half by banking in a 3-pointer from near midcourt at the buzzer.

But the Great Danes took advantage of their superior size to pound the ball inside and they responded with an 11-5 run that closed the gap to 37-28.

The 6-foot-2 Forster had four points during the flurry and the 6-3 Schecter and the 6-2 Canada also had baskets before the 5-2 Frames capped it with a conventional three-point play.