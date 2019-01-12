11th-ranked Northeastern shuts out UMaine men’s hockey team

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team’s home woes — and Northeastern University’s road prowess — continued on Saturday night.

The Huskies scored three goals in the first 4 minutes, 32 seconds, of the second period en route to a 4-0 Hockey East victory over the Black Bears at Alfond Arena.

The Huskies (14-4-1 overall, 8-2-1) improved to 9-1 on the road while the Black Bears (7-11-2, 3-5-2 HE) fell to 1-5 in their last six home games and have been outscored 17-4 in those contests.

Sophomore center Zach Solow scored his 11th goal of the season 17 seconds into the second period to break a scoreless deadlock. Former Black Bear Liam Pecararo, a senior right wing, notched his sixth of the season 2:59 later and redshirt senior right wing Brandon Hawkins capped the flurry at the 4:32 mark on the power play.

It was Hawkins’ sixth goal and his first on the power play. He added an insurance goal early in the third period.

Sophomore goalie Cayden Primeau, son of former longtime National Hockey Leaguer Keith Primeau, made 33 saves in posting his third shutout of the season.

UMaine sophomore Jeremy Swayman wound up with 25 stops.

Solow’s goal was a strange one and it was reviewed for a possible offsides. UMaine players reacted as though they thought it was going to be an offsides call and the other Huskies left the offensive zone.

But one Northeastern player dragged his skate on the blue line to stay onside and Solow kept skating. He pounced on a loose puck in the middle of the high slot, maneuvered around a UMaine defenseman and snapped a shot from the inner half of the right faceoff circle that trickled through the pads of Swayman.

Pecararo expanded the lead off a well-executed 4-on-2 rush.

Grant Jozefek slid the puck to Julian Kislin in the middle of the high slot and he spotted Pecararo motoring down the left wing. Pecararo gathered in Kislin’s pass, took a stride and ripped a wrist shot past Swayman from the left faceoff dot.

Hawkins made it 3-0 only five seconds after Emil Westerlund was sent off for a contact-to-the-head minor.

Tyler Madden won the faceoff to Jeremy Davies, who sent the puck to the top of the left circle where Hawkins blistered a one-timer past Swayman.

UMaine’s Brendan Robbins had an opportunity to cut into the lead later in the second period on a breakaway but Primeau gloved his short wrister.

Hawkins then received a five-minute major and game misconduct for elbowing Adam Dawe, who had to be helped to the locker room by two teammates.

The teams tangled briefly in the postgame handshake line and the referees sent the teams to their locker rooms.