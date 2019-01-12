Police investigate drive-by shooting in Bridgton
The Bridgton Police Department says it is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night on Main Street.
The incident took place between 7 and 9 p.m. No one was hurt, police said.
The police department is currently looking through hours of surveillance footage for information.
Those with information about this incident should contact the Bridgton Police Department.
