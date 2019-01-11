UMaine men’s basketball team looks to snap road losing skid at UAlbany

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: 3 p.m. Saturday, SEFCU Arena, Albany, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 2-15 (0-2 America East), UAlbany 5-11 (0-1)

Series, last meeting: UAlbany leads 23-13, UAlbany 89-79 on 2/24/2018

Key players, UMaine: 6-5 G Isaiah White (14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (13.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.2 assists), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg); UAlbany: 6-1 G Ahmad Clark (18.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.2 steals), 6-5 G Cameron Healy (15.4 ppg, .902 FT percentage, .405 3-point percentage), 6-8 F Adam Lulka (9.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, .525 FG percentage), 6-6 F Devonte Campbell (7.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

Game notes: This matchup features two of the three America East teams without a conference victory. UAlbany has won the last five meetings, and 11 of the last 12, against UMaine. Both teams already have home-court losses to Vermont, the Great Danes falling to the Catamounts 80-51 last Saturday and UMaine losing 73-49 in Bangor on Wednesday. The Great Danes lead UMaine in free-throw percentage (.763 to .647) and 3-point shooting (.343 to .282). UMaine has a better overall field-goal percentage (.430 to .405). UAlbany’s Clark is the conference’s No. 2 scorer and top assist maker and is tied for second in steals. Healy is second in 3-point percentage. El Darwich has scored in double figures in each of his last six games, averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. It has been more than a year since UMaine won a road game. Its 19-game drought began after the Black Bears won 76-73 at Binghamton on Jan. 6, 2018. UMaine is 0-12 away from the Cross Insurance Center this season. UMaine returns home next Wednesday to play Hartford.